More than a month after his release from the Dallas Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott is “doing great.” The former first-round draft pick was in attendance at the Light It Up gala on Friday, along with Dak Prescott. He briefly told reporters how he is feeling but he declined to comment on his release or his future.

The first-time free agent reportedly had some interest in joining the Eagles, Bengals or Jets last month, however, no deal materialized.

Although he’s remained mostly silent with the media since his release, Elliott has posted several clips of his offseason workouts on his own platforms.

Ezekiel Elliott at the Light It Up event to raise money to fight children’s cancer.



Elliott, who is taking part in the event, politely declined to talk about his release from the Cowboys & his future.



“I’m doing great,” he said. “Doing great.” pic.twitter.com/CKrvZ1M3FP — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 22, 2023

Team owner Jerry Jones has left the door open for Elliott to once again return to the Cowboys.

“I don’t want to ever leave him hanging, our fans hanging, or anybody but I wouldn’t take any possibility off of the table,” Jones said at the league owners’ meetings.

Dak Prescott eager for reunion with RB

Elliott has yet to sign a contract with a new team and, as such, there is still a small possibility of him returning to the Cowboys. Prescott is definitely in favor of a reunion with his old pal.

“That sure would be nice,” Prescott said via The Adam Schefter Podcast. “There are a lot of people, not only on the team but in the organization, that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen.”

The Cowboys was making a predominantly financial decision when letting go of Elliott. They can save as much as $11 million in cap room if they got rid of the contract. Add in the franchise tag being placed on Tony Pollard and the decision was an easy one for Dallas — even if there were non-football feelings playing a factor.

Elliott says he wants old number back

His first message was not an ode to his time in Dallas, but instead, a request, perhaps aimed at the team planning to pick up the new free agent for the 2023 season.

“I want my #15 back,” Elliott tweeted on Thursday afternoon. The former No. 21 for the Cowboys used to wear the No. 15 when he was the star running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While in the 15 jersey with the Buckeyes, Elliott ran for 1,878 and 1,821 yards in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He also tallied a whopping 41 rushing touchdowns in that two-year span.

After his tweet, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill responded to the running back. He told him to join the Chiefs – his former squad. Unfortunately, the Chiefs already have a No. 15 on offense, one Mr. Patrick Mahomes.