Ezekiel Elliott: Team to Watch Emerges for Former Cowboys Star

At least one NFL insider believes Ezekiel Elliott, the now former Dallas Cowboy, will end up playing for a Super Bowl contender in the AFC East.

So will the Bills Mafia embrace Zeke like the fans who wore the silver and blue? Matt Lombardo, who covers the NFL for Heavy.com, reported that one GM downgraded Ezekiel Elliott, while other league sources pointed towards Buffalo as his landing spot.

But no doubt, Elliott won’t be receiving big money, whether he signs with the Bills or any other team.

“Asked around on Ezekiel Elliott today,” Lombardo posted on Twitter. According to a current NFL GM: “He’s Lost his burst. Still tough, great in pass pro. Instinctive runner but doesn’t have same juice or legs he had in past. Not a featured back.” Team, agent sources almost unanimously: Watch for Bills.”

The Cowboys used the fourth pick of the 2016 NFL draft to select Ezekiel Ellliott. And he didn’t disappoint. Elliott won the NFL rushing crown his rookie season. And he claimed the title again in 2018. Elliott surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in four of the seven seasons he played in Dallas. Statistically, he suffered through his worst season in 2022. He gained 876 yards and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry, both career lows.

To the disappointment of so many fans, current and former players, the Cowboys released Elliott on Wednesday. They couldn’t afford his contract. Dallas gave Tony Pollard, the starting tailback, the franchise tag. Elliott signed a six-year extension back in 2019 after a 40-day holdout. But the numbers no longer made sense. Zeke was set to make nearly $17 million this year. Team officials said that rather than asking Elliott to take a pay cut, they’d release him so he could make a better deal for himself.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement in regards to Ezekiel Elliott’s release. He said:

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team.”

So why the Bills as an option for Ezekiel Elliott? Statistically, Buffalo’s rushing offense ranked ninth in the NFL for 2022. Leading rusher Devin Singletary is a free agent. But the Bills could offer him a new deal. Buffalo had interest in signing Lions tailback Jamaal Williams. But he signed with the Saints.

The Bills offense also uses quarterback Josh Allen very effectively in the running attack. Allen gained 762 yards in the regular season while averaging almost eight carries per game. Meanwhile, Singletary ran for 819 and 4.6 yards per carry. So maybe an aging back like Ezekiel Elliott can thrive in Buffalo’s system. Teams can’t ignore Allen as a rushing threat. So linebackers and strong safeties can’t go all in trying to stop a tailback. A bit of defensive hesitancy always helps the back who can make a quick cut.

There are other teams that could be interested in Ezekiel Elliott, but at a discounted price. Yahoo Sports predicted it could be about $5 million. Maybe the LA Chargers will consider adding Zeke. After all, Kellen Moore, the former Cowboys offensive coordinator, now holds the same title with the Chargers. Plus, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Atlanta and Chicago are in the tailback market.