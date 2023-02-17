Faced With Being Cut, Aaron Jones Makes Decision on Green Bay Packers

Running back Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season.

According to a report by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jones will be paid $11 million for the 2023 season. He will also receive a signing bonus worth $8.52 million. The deal was negotiated by his agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha.

There are still two years remaining on Aaron Jones’ contract. It’s just his salary for the 2023 season that has been adjusted, rather than seeing Green Bay cut its star running back.

When you included the 2023 season, Schefter explained, Adam Jones will have made $31 million since 2021. Only one running back, Christian McCaffrey, has made more money during that time frame.

Aaron Jones started in all 17 games this season for the Packers. He carried the ball 213 times for 1,121 yards and two touchdowns. He also proved to be a receiving threat, snagging 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns. This was his third career 1,000 yard rushing season.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Aaron Jones has only played for the Packers. Had he been released, there would have been a long line of suitors interested in a well rounded running back in the prime of his career.