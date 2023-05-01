Yes, Atlanta Falcons fans remember that time their team blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. And, oddly enough, they have heard all the jokes.

One fan at the NFL Draft made it clear that he’s not going to let those jokes get to him anymore, though. This came when a fan announcing a draft pick for the Falcons shut down a 28-3 joke that he was hearing from the audience.

Check out how the Falcons fan shut down that joke, here:

“28-3, good one,” the Falcons fan said, “We’ve heard that one before.”

Perhaps better than how the fan shut down the joke was how he walked away from the podium. More of a strut than a walk, really, and all while wearing one of the most aggressive suits that has ever been made.

With that, it’s no surprise that the entire broadcast lost it at this joke. It’s pure gold. Of course, most Falcons fans would probably prefer having won that Super Bowl instead of being able to finally joke about it years later.

Another NFL team that was able to get in on the jokes was the Philadelphia Eagles. This came after the Eagles picked five Georgia defenders in the last two seasons, prompting fans to joke about the picks.

Philadelphia got in on these jokes too with the Eagles changing their Twitter bio. They tried out a couple of names. The Eagles tried both the “PhilaGeorgia BullEagles” and the “GeorgiaDelphia EagleDawgs.”

It was pretty good, even if Philadelphia became almost too self-aware about how they were drafting defenders.

New Orleans Saints player roasted the Atlanta Falcons

Cameron Jordan, a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, is happy that Ryan Nielsen, his former coach, got a new job. At the same time, he doesn’t love that the new job is with the Atlanta Falcons.

So, Jordan decided to take to Twitter. There, he explained that he’s definitely happy for Nielsen. At the same time, he did feel the need to take a shot at the rival Falcons.

“Ryan to Dc job was inevitable,” Jordan tweeted. “Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him.”