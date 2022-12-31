Falcons Receiver Cameron Batson Gets Pulled Over for DUI, Leads Police on Wild Chase

Cameron Batson, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested early Saturday morning (December 31st) after leading police on a wild car chase.

According to the New York Post, Cameron Batson was stopped on a highway for speeding and failure to maintain his lane. The officers who pulled the NFL player over then conducted a field sobriety test on him. It was determined that Batson was under the influence and was going to get cited for a DUI.

However, things took a turn when Cameron Batson began resisting the officers while they were attempting to arrest him. That was when an altercation ensued and one of the officers fired his gun. The bullet did not hit the professional football player or anyone else in the area. Following the altercation, Batson got into his vehicle and attempted to flee. The authorities began pursuing him and he ended up crashing his car not too long after. He then attempted to escape on foot.

Eventually, the authorities caught up to Cameron Batson and arrested him. He was reportedly then taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Atlanta Falcons issued a statement following the ordeal. “We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson,” the team shared. “And are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Prior to joining the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season, Cameron Batson played for the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021. Since joining the Falcons, Batson has been a practice-squad member. The team is set to play against the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Batson Shared His Excitement While Announcing His Move to the Atlanta Falcons Earlier this Year

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Cameron Batson shared his excitement about joining the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 NFL season.

“Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon,” Cameron Batson declared. He then praised the Tennessee Titans for his time on the team. “I want to give a big thanks to the Tennessee Titans organization for giving me the opportunity these past 4 years to fulfill my dreams. ATL we here baby!!”

Since then Batson has been sharing photos of his time with the Falcons. Music City Miracles also reported that Batson would be reuniting with Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, who had spent three seasons on the Titans’ coaching staff while the wide receiver was on the team. Smith was the tight ends coach and later the team’s offensive coordinator. Batson notably accounted for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions under Smith in 2020. He ended up suffering a torn ACL last fall.