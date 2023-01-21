NFL Fans Are Shocked To Learn What the NFL Redzone Set Really Looks Like

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend a day on the set of NFL Redzone? As it turns out, it really wouldn’t be all that glamorous.

Pro Football Focus‘ Mike Renner recently shared a photo of the set of NFL Redzone. Essentially, it’s a giant green room with one small podium. That’s it. That’s the set.

NFL fans couldn’t believe the simplicity of the set — especially considering the complexity of the job done on NFL Network. The tweet received just under 40,000 likes.

Today I learned the NFL Redzone set is just a comically large green room pic.twitter.com/hAUZQM6VYF — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 6, 2023

One fan was a little upset about the peak behind the curtain, saying, “Why ruin the magic though?” Another added, “Now I can’t unsee it lol.”

A separate Twitter user chimed in, “How did everyone not know this it doesn’t even look remotely real.”

Should we be surprised by the simplicity of NFL Redzone’s setup? Absolutely not. But it’s still kind of bizarre to see it in this light.

Former Steelers Pro Bowler Lands Broadcasting Gig

Also in the world of NFL broadcasting, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva has landed a gig with FOX Sports Deportes.

This week, FOX announced that Villanueva will serve as the lead NFL analyst for the remainder of the playoffs, including Super Bowl LVII. His first job will be on Saturday, calling the Giants-Eagles game.

“Two-time Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva joins FOX Deportes as lead NFL analyst, including for Super Bowl LVII,” the statement said.

Villanueva spent eight years in the NFL, playing for the Steelers for seven. He ended his career in 2021, spending one season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Villanueva played in 113 career games and started 107 times. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and 2018 with the Steelers.