The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl Commercial Had NFL Fans in Tears

We may have an undisputed winner for the best commercial of Super Bowl LVII. It didn’t make us laugh, but instead, it made us (well, at least most of us) cry.

The Farmer’s Dog commercial pulled at the heartstrings of NFL fans during Sunday’s big game. The minute-long advertisement followed a journey between a young girl and a chocolate lab puppy through adulthood.

You can almost certainly guarantee that there’s going to be some sort of emotional angle when a dog is involved in a commercial. But the ending still had nearly everyone in tears.

Here’s the ad:

NFL fans tuned into Super Bowl LVII had trouble keeping their emotions intact after seeing the commercial.

“I thought the dog was going to die in that Farmer’s Dog commercial and I’m crying now,” tweeted ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr.

I thought the dog was going to die in that Farmer's Dog commercial and I'm crying now. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 13, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “Farmer’s dog commercial creators what your backs I’m so serious.”

farmer’s dog commercial creators watch your backs i’m so serious #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Zl37gvwLGJ — beard after hours defender (@K3VlNRYAN) February 13, 2023

GQ’s Gabriella Paiella tweeted, “Suing ‘The Farmer’s Dog’ for emotional distress.”

Those are just a few of the tweets we saw after that commercial ran. But we can imagine that there was a lot of ugly crying happening in homes across the country.

NFL Fans React to Super Bowl Halftime Show

The reaction to The Farmer’s Dog commercial seemed to be pretty consistent across social media. But the Super Bowl halftime show? That’s a different story.

Pop star Rihanna performed this year’s halftime show, belting out some of her top hits. But it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Some fans loved it while others could’ve lived without.

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III tweeted, “Rihanna had the Super Smash Bros stage setup for the halftime show IYKYK.”

Another tweeted, “Rihanna is such a boss b—-. Gotta be one of the most insane Super Bowl performances I’ve ever seen.”

Rihanna is such a boss bitch. Gotta be one of the most insane Super Bowl performances I’ve ever seen — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) February 13, 2023

One fan simply tweeted, “Worst lip sync halftime show ever.”

The halftime show always seem to be a point of contention among fans. Half the audience loves it, the other half hates it. You’re never gonna please everyone.