Father of Ex-NFL Player Who Killed 6 People, Sues Son’s College Alma Mater

In April of 2021, former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams murdered six people — a family, including a husband, wife and two children, along with two middle-aged HVAC workers — and also took his own life in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A motive for the crime was never found; however, in the aftermath of the crime, doctors discovered severe brain disease in Adams and linked it to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a disease which has become common among former football players.

Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, believes the head trauma went all the way back to his college days at South Carolina State and is now suing the school for failing to properly treat him for his injuries during his time there. According to Fox Sports, the lawsuit alleges that SCSU exhibited “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness” in not providing his son proper care.

Fox Sports added:

“Adams’ father is arguing that his son’s alma mater failed to adhere to protocols. He also believes the university did not have enough highly trained staff members available to treat the sustained head trauma that Adams suffered throughout his college football career.”

Signs leading up to Adams’ death

In the wake of his murders and suicide, reports claimed Adams’ mental and physical state had vastly deteriorated leading up to April of 2021. According to Fox Sports:

“The local coroner said the family told investigators that Adams complained of excruciating injury-related pain, had issues with his memory and struggled to sleep. His sister told USA Today after the killings that the family had noticed concerning signs of rapidly deteriorating mental health like an escalating temper and lack of personal hygiene.”

Per ESPN, “An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player.” That disease, per Fox: CTE, which almost certainly came from his days playing football. At one point during his pro career, Adams reportedly suffered two concussions in the span of just three weeks.

Just one more story to add to the growing list of horrifying accounts as a result of CTE, and especially Stage 2 or greater CTE, which Phillip Adams suffered from. The accounts from his family of his wretched mental and physical state and the brutal and unmotivated nature of his crimes makes this one a little more shocking. Just hard to wrap your head around it.