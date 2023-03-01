Federal Judge Gives Michael Irvin More Good News in Misconduct Case, Sets New Deadline for Marriott

The Texes federal judge presiding over the alleged Michael Irvin misconduct case granted his request for expedited discovery Wednesday.

Marriott has a new deadline of this coming Tuesday to hand over surveillance video which shows the alleged encounter between Irvin and a female employee, per Front Office Sports. It’s the second time a judge has approved Irvin’s request to obtain footage after he was accused of misconduct by a Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel employee during Super Bowl LVII week on Feb. 5.

“The discovery that [Irvin] seeks is narrow and unlikely to be particularly burdensome on Marriott,” U.S. District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant wrote in his order. “Indeed, [Irvin’s] request is limited to surveillance footage and written reports, all of which likely exist in a readily accessible format.”

Irvin, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend, filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott after NFL Network suspended him for the alleged incident. Marriott filed a motion Monday to dismiss the compliant filed by Irvin 20 days ago. Marriott argued it doesn’t own the Phoenix hotel in which the female employee accused Irvin of misconduct.

Kaplan noted that Marriott claims Irvin made “harassing and inappropriate comments,” the first detailed description of what took place. The only known or recorded interaction between Irvin and the woman was a brief exchange that reportedly lasted less than a minute.

Lawyer of Michael Irvin Unhappy with Marriott

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, is “mad as hell” over Marriott’s refusal to provide the surveillance video.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” McCathern said. “I think it is terrible they’re doing that. I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”