Film from Joey Porter Jr.’s draft call with Pittsburgh Steelers released

You know it’s difficult for the guys with the lofty NFL Draft grades to slip through the first round. Yet Joey Porter Jr. kept his emotions in check and allowed cameras in the room when the second round started.

Porter’s second-day draft party was a cozy affair. He walked the red carpet in Kansas City the night before. But on this night, he was watching with his family from home. No one was dressed up in custom suits. He then kicked off the evening with a conversation with the NFL camera crew to set the theme for the second round (or maybe the third).

“After last night, I don’t know what can happen at this point,” Joey Porter Jr says. “Already trying to erase my mind from yesterday and just really look forward to today. I’m just ready at this point.”

And as Joey Porter Jr watched as the draft festivities started on TV, he felt his phone buzzing in his lap. The Steelers were on the clock for pick No. 32 and the first choice of the second round. The TV folks already had mentioned his name as a legacy pick. And Porter Jr. recognized the 412 Pittsburgh area code on his phone. He smiled and answered.

Omar Khan, the Steelers general manager, greets the newest Steeler. “Hey dude, you got me.”

“Yeah, of course,” Porter Jr tells him. “Yeah, yeah, I think I’m straight.”

The rest of the Porters can tell he’s talking to a team. Joey Sr had a similar moment in 1999, when Pittsburgh selected him in the third round. Everybody quickly figured out It must be the Steelers. Everybody, rightfully, cheers.

Dad tells his son, who still is on the phone: “Let’s go to work. Let’s go to work.” Meanwhile, his son is telling the Steelers “Let’s do this, I’m ready.”

Then we see that Joey Porter Sr has the phone and is chatting with someone from the team. He’s worked as a coach since he retired from the NFL in 2012. Most recently, he was on Hines Ward’s staff of the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

“Man, you already know what you’re getting,” Joey Porter Sr says. “You’re getting a pissed-off guy, so he’s ready to work.”

The camera comes back to Joey Jr. “I’m coming home,” he says. “I knew the area code 412 and I was like ‘ain’t nobody else calling me at this time. So it was like, yeah, it’s that phone call. I was excited. At one point, I was nervous, yea, they’re probably not picking me because the clock was really getting low. Thought a trade was going to happen. But no, they called me.

Then pan back to the draft stage in Kansas City. Alan Faneca, a former Steeler who also was a teammate of Sr’s, announced the pick — Joey Porter Jr. More cheers as this legacy is coming home.

But the Steelers did think about trading out of the pick.

“We had some good offers,” Khan said in an interview with Pittsburgh’s 102.5 DVE. “They were strong and we considered them very hard. I think the draft started at seven o’clock on Friday … and it was 6:55 and we were still communicating. But at the end of the day, we talked about it and we just didn’t want to trade away from Joey.”

Khan and company did some wheeling and dealing. The Steelers owned the 17th pick of the first round. Khan said Pittsburgh likely would have selected Porter if they’d stuck at 17. However, the Steelers traded up to 14 in order to take Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

But on Friday, Joey Porter Jr, who is now a second-generation Steeler, took center stage in Pittsburgh.