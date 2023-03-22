First ever NFL Madden Ring of Honor Class Announced

Sure, it’s a video game. But NFL Madden still should be allowed to pick its best players ever for its mystical ring of honor.

Because what happens in real life also can exist in a digital realm. So here’s the inaugural class in the Madden Ring of Honor. Note, all these players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We’re talking high bar for entry.

Here’s how Madden introduced them earlier this week in a video drop to social media.

“Legends then, legends still today. We immortalize a select few in a new monumental NFL history. The Madden Ring of Honor.”

The inaugural Madden Ring of Honor class 🙌



Barry Sanders, running back, Detroit Lions: The Lions star led the NFL in rushing four times and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons. Sanders left the game at age 31. Or otherwise, more records might’ve fallen. He finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards, which was 1,457 away from Walter Payton’s then-rushing record. (Emmitt Smith has it now). Sanders also scored 99 touchdowns, which was 10th all-time. Yes, we definitely think Sanders is worthy of the inaugural Madden Ring of Honor.

Deion Sanders, defensive back, Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore: Primetime played for several teams. But this super-talented cornerback won Super Bowls with the 49ers and Cowboys. He left his mark everywhere. Sanders scored 10 touchdowns as a Falcon, with eight off-schedule. Here’s the breakdown — three on defense, three kick returns, two punt returns and two receptions. Yes, he’s definitely Madden Ring of Honor worthy.

Deion Sanders had a flair for the flamboyant during his career. No wonder he made the inaugural Madden Ring of Honor..(Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images)

Randy Moss, wide receiver, Minnesota, Raiders, Patriots: Get this, in Moss’ first six seasons in the NFL, he put up dizzying receiving numbers. His single-season yardage never dipped lower than 1,233. The high point was the 1,632 he gained in 2003. And in 2007, he caught 23 touchdown passes. That’s when he broke Jerry Rice’s single-season record.

Lawrence Taylor, linebacker, New York Giants: Maybe Taylor was the best NFL defender, ever. And that’s not hyperbole. Offenses needed to overhaul their blocking schemes to account for Taylor anytime they played the Giants. Taylor earned first-team All-Pro in each of his first nine seasons. Statistically, Taylor notched 132 career quarterback sacks. But the NFL didn’t start maintaining sacks as an official stat until 1982. So the 9.5 sacks Taylor had in 1981 never was in that total.

Give Taylor all the extra space in the Madden Ring of Honor. He earned it.

Fear 56/ Lawrence Taylor gets another sack. (MARK D. PHILLIPS / AFP via Getty Images)

Tony Gonzalez, tight end, Kansas City, Atlanta: He defined modern-day tight end. Gonzalez was your best big-body receiver. His career reception yardage — 15,127 yards. He averaged 11.4 yards a catch. So basically, any time Gonzalez caught the ball, this terrific tight end converted the play to a first down.