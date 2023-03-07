First Look: Tom Brady Spotted on His Brand New $6 Million Yacht

Now that Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, he’ll have a lot more time on his hands. There’s a good chance he spends a lot of it on the water after purchasing a brand new yacht.

Brady and some friends stepped aboard the new 77-foot “TW12VE ANGELS” at a marina in Hollywood, Florida this week. The new water toy cost the seven-time Super Bowl winner a cool $6 million.

The Wajer 77 superyacht is an upgrade from Brady’s previous boat, the Wajer 55S, which he purchased in 2020. He revealed that he was buying the new boat in 2021.

Tom Brady has a shiny toy to enjoy in retirement — the 7-time Super Bowl champion was spotted on his brand new, $6 million yacht in Florida this week!! pic.twitter.com/rIGwdvHtn2 — @9nineSports (@9nineSport) March 7, 2023

Brady’s previous yacht was named “Viva La Vida,” in honor of Gisele Bundchen’s environmental conservation initiative. Originally, he said he’d apply the same name to the new yacht, but that’s probably not going to happen since the divorce.

The new yacht can sleep up to nine people. Brady plans on utilizing the craft to take trips to the Bahamas.

“With a little bit bigger boat, for us, the 77 allows us to sleep overnight really comfortably and those weekend trips would be really something,” Brady said in 2021, per TMZ Sports. “That would be great memories for our family for years to come.”

Is Tom Brady Really Retired from the NFL?

Tom Brady seems perfectly happy spending time on his new yacht in the offseason, but what happens when training camp rolls around? Apparently, there’s still some speculation that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star could return.

Rich Eisen provided a list of the top-five NFL rumors he heard while at the Scouting Combine for NFL Network last week. One of those, obviously, was that Brady could come back.

“The No. 1 rumor I heard at the Combine — not in terms of a lot of chatter but this one just blew my mind — Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people were like, ‘Just hang on. Just you wait.’

“And one place people are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami. … Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies at the Combine.”

Eisen said the Miami Dolphins could have interest if they receive medical advice suggesting current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can’t return to the field. Brady owns a home in Miami, making it an easier to join the team, if necessary.