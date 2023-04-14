Five Fast Facts to Know about Josh Harris, New Owner of Washington Commanders

Josh Harris is the new owner-to-be of the Washington Commanders. And what should NFL fans know about the league’s newest billionaire?

1. Well, the NFL already knows Josh Harris. He tried to buy the Denver Broncos last year. But the NFL awarded the franchise to Rob Walton, the heir to the WalMart fortune. Walton bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion, which had been the largest sale price for any North American sports franchise. Because the league already vetted Harris, it’s likely the owners will approve the sale next month during the spring meetings. If it’s approved, the $6 billion Commanders become the most expensive team, ever.

2. Did you know that Josh Harris already sported an ownership stake in an NFL team? Three years ago, he spent $140 million to buy a tiny part of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Rooney family still are the controlling owners of the Steelers. Harris’ share was less than 5 percent. And it’s a moot point now. He’ll have to sell it to buy the Commanders. Harris also is the majority owner of the NBA’s 76ers and the Devils in the NHL. And he also owns 15 percent of Crystal Palace F.C. of the England’s Premier League.

The 76ers were the first team he bought. He paid $280 million for the team in 2012. The Washington Post noted that Harris might’ve been the most anonymous owner in the NBA since he was the only one without a Wikipedia page when he joined the league. He added the Devils in 2013, paying $320 million.

Josh Harris, seen here in 2020, bought the New Jersey Devils in 2013. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Josh Harris Was a Wrestler Who Grew Up Loving Sports in D.C. Area

3. Josh Harris, 58, grew up cheering for Washington, then known as the Redskins when George Allen was the head coach. His dad, an orthodontist, also had season tickets for the Washington Bullets. Harris was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland. In school, he opted for the business route. He earned his bachelor’s from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. And he earned an MBA from Harvard.

Harris does have some athletic experience. Harris was on the wrestling team at Penn, where he competed at 118 pounds. He remains a big booster of the program and the sport. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame honored him a decade ago with its Outstanding American Award.

Harris and his wife, Marjorie, are the parents of five children.

Billionaires stick together. Harris watched an NBA game with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

4. So how did Josh Harris get to be a billionaire? He’s had a way with money since he was a kid. He sold his comic books for some extra cash. And one summer in college, he maintained a lemonade cart outside a D.C.-area subway stop.

After earning his MBA, he co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity investment firm. The Washington Post said Harris saw his financial worth skyrocket in 2011, when the company went public. He left the firm last year. The Post estimates his fortune at $5.9 billion.

5. An ownership group will control the Commanders. Josh Harris is the majority owner. He also recruited fellow billionaire Mitchell Rales, who like Harris, grew up in the D.C. area. Magic Johnson, the NBA legend, is part of the ownership group. And the Post reports that Kevin Durant may kick in some millions as well.