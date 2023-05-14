Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden has signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, according to a Sunday report. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Crimson Tide playmaker signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve prior to the NFL season beginning last year. He was later released by the Ravens and did not appear in any NFL games. Now, he’s poised to get another shot at the next level with Atlanta. The Falcons brought in Bolden to try out for the team over the weekend. The workout was a successful onee, leading to his signing according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Bolden’s college career was a productive one with Alabama, and he was a member of the 2020 National Championship-winning team. He began making an impact with the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Bolden saw action as a receiver, a special teams weapon and even as a wildcat quarterback.

During the national title game against Ohio State, Bolden caught three passes for 16 yards. In addition, he scored his first career touchdown in the biggest game of the year.

