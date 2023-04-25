Former Alabama star set to tryout for Indianapolis Colts, new coach Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a three-day voluntary minicamp under new head coach Shane Steichen. NFL teams with a new head coach receive the additional minicamp in order to get up to speed on the new, but for some players, it will serve as an opportunity.

One of those players is former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, who according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, will be participating in the minicamp on a tryout basis.

Bolden declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but went undrafted last offseason. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on April 30, was placed on their injured reserve on August 23, then released by the team on October 18.

He’ll now get another chance to make his NFL dreams come true following his career with the Crimson Tide. At Alabama, Bolden was a key role player in wide receiver rooms that featured first-round draft picks like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Jameson Williams. He appeared in 30 games during his collegiate career, catching 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns.

He stepped up in the 2020 season after Waddle suffered from a broken ankle, becoming the starter to close out the season and catching his first career touchdown pass in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Crimson Tide defeated Alabama 52–24 to become national champions, and the following season he’d be the team’s third-leading wide receiver.

In high school, Bolden was a three-star prospect out of West Monroe, Louisiana, rated the No. 100 wide receiver in his 2018 class according to On3’s Industry Ranking.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Gets Creative to Tease That He’s Looking to Trade Up to No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft



Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t always fit the mold of an NFL owner. Sometimes, this has led to controversy. Other times, however, it’s led to some incredible humor.

When Irsay took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, he wanted to tease that the Colts are looking to make a move ahead of the NFL Draft. Not wanting to come out and just say that’s what the team was going to try to do, though, Irsay instead made a joke out of the tease.

He bragged about having a good relationship with Chicago bears for 60 years and posted a picture of himself as a child riding a bear at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

My relationship with the Chicago bears goes back more than 60 years… pic.twitter.com/6yZ7vB3DFs — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 15, 2023

For their part, the Colts do need help at quarterback. They have the fourth pick, and could take whatever quarterback they think is best in the draft. After all, other teams are going to be interested in taking a quarterback too.

So, this could be a win-win situation for both teams. Now, Jim Irsay just needs to negotiate a deal. That shouldn’t be difficult, though. He has a great relationship with bears, after all.