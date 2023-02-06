Former Atlanta Braves Scout Reveals Travis Kelce Would Have Been MLB Star

Travis Kelce is, what we like to call, a natural athlete. He’s enjoyed an incredible amount of success on the football field, earning eight Pro Bowl bids and will compete for his second Super Bowl ring next weekend. But he could’ve also been a star for the Atlanta Braves, according to a former scout.

TMZ Sports recently spoke with Reggie Sanders, a former scout for the Braves from 2002-07. When he scouted in Ohio, he saw quite a bit of Kelce on the diamond. Sanders believed, even back then, the NFL star had MLB talent.

“He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players,” said Sanders. “He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school.”

That’s a pretty intimidating image. Kelce lists at 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds. No wonder he dominated the baseball diamond as a high school player.

Ultimately, Kelce opted to pursue a career in football, a decision that worked out pretty well. He’s already claimed one Super Bowl ring and received eight Pro Bowl nods.

The Braves have done alright, too, winning a World Series title in 2021.

Fans Want Mother of Travis, Jason Kelce in Charge of Super Bowl Coin Toss

In case you haven’t heard, there’s going to be an interesting dynamic present at Super Bowl LVII. Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will be on opposing sidelines when the Chiefs play the Eagles next Sunday.

That has to be awesome for the Kelce family, even though one will hoist the Lombardi Trophy while the other goes home empty-handed.

Fans wanted to add another element to this family dynamic. The idea? What if Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason, conducted the pregame coin toss? Pretty cool, right?

That idea has received 100,000 signatures on a petition a week before Super Bowl LVII. So, it’s a pretty popular thought.

It would be a really unique element to the Super Bowl, especially since this is the first time brothers have faced off in the big game. Can we make it happen?