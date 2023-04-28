Former Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Bernard, 31, made the announcement on social media Friday.

“10 years ago, I came into this league grateful,” Bernard wrote on Twitter. “Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time.

“I’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with exceptional men and women, including my brothers on the field, coaches who’ve taught me so much, and front office/staff who worked behind the scenes to make it all seamless. I offer my deepest thanks to you all. You’ve allowed me and my family to be a part of something truly special.

“We are forever grateful and feel truly blessed that this was part of our journey. As I look forward, I’m excited for the newness ahead. New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride it’s been, but what a ride is to come. Thankful for you all. Much love!”

Giovani Bernard retires as best Bengals receiving back of all-time

The Bengals selected Bernard with the 37th overall selection (second-round) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. Bernard spent eight seasons in Cincinnati, starting 30 out of 115 games. He rushed for 3,697 yards, including a career-high 730 in 2015, and 22 touchdowns with a 4.0 average yards per carry. One of the better receivers out of the backfield, Bernard hauled in 342 receptions for 2,867 yards and 11 scores with the Bengals. Bernard’s 342 receptions are 10th in franchise history and the most ever for a Bengals running back.

Bernard’s tenure with Cincinnati came to an end after the 2020 season. He inked consecutive one-year deals with the Buccaneers in 2021 and 2022, suiting up in 20 games. Injuries mired his time with the Buccaneers, where he primarily served as a third-down pass-catching back. He rushed for just 86 yards on 16 carries, and caught 25 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.