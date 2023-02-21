Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza Still Hoping for NFL Return, Not Playing in Mexican League Despite Team Announcement

Although a professional football team in Mexico tweeted out that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has joined the squad, that’s apparently not the case. The former San Diego State star is reportedly still a free agent and hoping to return to the NFL.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Araiza did not sign with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. The team announced on Twitter that he had joined.

Former Bills’ punter Matt Araiza, who was reported to have signed with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional in Mexico, never signed with the team and remains a free agent, hoping for an opportunity in the NFL, per his agent Joe Linta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2023

The Bills cut Araiza after facing accusations of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl while he was a student at San Diego State. Buffalo announced it cut ties with the punter in August. The team selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in a statement in August, per USA TODAY. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

In December, the New York Post reported that Araiza will not face criminal charges.

San Diego DA Says Matt Araiza Won’t Face Criminal Charges

Matt Araiza and two of his teammates faced accusations of raping a 17-year-old girl while at an off-campus party while at SDSU. Araiza allegedly gave a girl a drink at a party that “contained alcohol and other intoxicating substances.”

Araiza maintained his innocence through the allegations. In December, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan said the punter won’t face criminal charges.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” Stephan said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Araiza remains a free agent.