It took Kellen Moore, the now former Cowboys offensive coordinator, less than a day to find a new job.

This coming season, Moore will work as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers. This is all according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the scoop Monday morning. ESPN also confirmed the hire.

The Cowboys, just as the AFC Championship was kicking off Sunday, sent out a press release announcing the news of Moore’s dismissal.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Just as the Cowboys were confirming their dismissal of Kellen Moore, news leaked that he was interviewing Monday with the Chargers. The Tampa Bay Bucs also had an interest in speaking with Moore.

With the Cowboys, Moore had a unique position. He signed with the team in 2015. Moore captured the nation’s attention when he quarterbacked for Boise State. He signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2012, months after he became the winningest quarterback in FBS history. His collegiate record was 50-3.

Moore retired from the league after the 2017 season and he immediately got a coaching job on Jason Garrett’s staff. Garrett promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019. When owner Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy in 2020, McCarthy opted to keep Moore as OC.

Over the last week, the Cowboys have made major moves on their coaching staff. Jones got rid of eight coaches, including Moore.

But the Charpers proved to be a soft landing spot for Kellen Moore. The spot came open when coach Brandon Staley fired OC Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. This was all following the Chargers blowing a 27-point lead and lost to Jacksonville in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Moore will work with Justin Herbert, who is one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Chargers ranked 13th in scoring and ninth in total offense this past season.

Kellen Moore also knew he had other options. Tampa wanted to set up an interview. And earlier in January, Moore interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Carolina Panthers. A year ago, the Jaguars talked to Moore about becoming their head coach.