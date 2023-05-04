The XFL announced on Wednesday night that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current Seattle Sea Dragons starter Ben DiNucci is invited to the Denver Broncos’ rookie minicamp. DiNucci is several years removed from his rookie season but the Broncos will use the minicamp as an opportunity to try out multiple free agents.

“There’ll be some tryout players at that camp,” new Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters after the NFL draft. “There’ll be some veteran tryout players. Let’s call it four different groups of players: draft picks, signed free agents, tryout free agents and veteran tryouts.”

According to Payton, the players coming to Denver on a trial basis will get an equal shot at making the team, regardless of draft status.

“[O]nce they’re sitting in that meeting room, how they arrived is of no importance to us at that point,” Payton said. “We’re playing the best players. … I think it’s important for every one of them. They’ll all have a piece of tape on the front of their helmet with their last name, and we’re just going to go by what we see.”

DiNucci thanks Seattle Sea Dragons for second chance

DiNucci, the former seventh-round pick for the Cowboys in 2020, is coming off of his first year in the XFL. He led the league in pass attempts and passing yards. He also finished second in passing touchdowns. However, like his former teammate Dak Prescott, he had a problem keeping the ball out of opponents’ hands. DiNucci threw 13 interceptions in 11 games.

After finishing the season in a semifinals loss, DiNucci told reporters he had the most fun he’s had in a decade.

“This is the most fun I’ve had playing ball in 10 years,” DiNucci said after falling 37-21 to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday.

The former Cowboys QB also shared a photo on Twitter in which he sports a goofy grin.

“Man. Where do I start?” DiNucci tweeted. “Second chances are hard to come by. Can’t say thank you enough. Seattle, you guys were incredible all year long. It was an honor. Football is fun. Playing again is fun. No reason not to smile. Onward & Upward.”

In his first go-around in the NFL, the 26-year-old out of James Madison had 23 completions on 43 attempts in the 2020 season. He appeared in three regular season games for Dallas, totaling 219 passing yards and taking seven sacks.