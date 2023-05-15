Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday out of free agency, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

After receiving his release from the Cowboys last winter, Washington signed on to the New York Giants practice squad. Now, he’s moved on to the Saints with a one-year deal worth a currently unspecified amount.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound wideout is now a potential weapon for another Saints newcomer – quarterback Derek Carr. Carr signed on to the Saints for four years, $150 million in March before the league’s new year.

The Cowboys had high hopes for Washington in 2022 after they sent Amari Cooper to the Browns in March. After the 2021 season, he signed a one-year deal with Dallas worth $1,187,500. However, he injured his left foot in the spring and fractured his right foot in training camp.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver played in just two games this past season for Dallas, recording one target. In four seasons with the Steelers, the second-round draft pick totaled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Washington was a standout at Oklahoma State and went No. 60 overall to Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Saints are Washington’s third NFL team, not including the Giants’ practice squad signing. New Orleans could definitely use his talents if he’s healthy. Last season, the Saints had one 1,000-yard receiver, Chris Olave, but no other receiver eclipsed 510 yards.

Washington’s signing comes with a week to go before New Orleans begins their slate of 10 OTA practices.

Foster Moreau “absolutely” could participate in Saints OTAs

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau will be available to go through OTAs with the Saints in two weeks’ time, according to New Orleans coach Dennis Allen. Moreau received a cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March, but Allen shared this week that the new Saint’s prognosis is “extremely positive.”

Although Allen didn’t say Moreau would definitely participate in OTAs, he told ESPN that the tight end “absolutely” has a chance to play.

“You get this negative information that obviously impacts the young man’s life, and yet, the prognosis for recovery and the prognosis in terms of the treatment plan has all been extremely positive,” Allen said. “And so, in that way, we feel good about it.”

The former LSU standout garnered the Saints’ interest even after the organization discovered his illness. He signed a new three-year deal worth $12 million, which is the biggest of his career so far.

Moreau wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in his 2022 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he has pulled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.