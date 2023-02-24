Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears receiver Sam Hurd was released from prison late last month, according to a report from Express News. Hurd served a 10-year sentence in Texas on cocaine trafficking charges.

According to the report, Hurd was released on Jan. 31 and placed in community confinement in San Antonio.

Police arrested Hurd outside a Chicago steakhouse in 2011. He allegedly told an undercover that he wished to purchase large amounts of cocaine and marijuana to distribute. At the time, he played for the Chicago Bears.

Hurd, now 37, started his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006, playing for the team through the 2010 campaign. He then spent most of the 2011 season with the Bears until his arrest in December.

“Unlike some inmates after release from prison, Sam, in the future, will follow the right path and be a positive part of society,” Hurd’s attorney, Jay Ethington, told ABC Chicago. “Sam was one of the very good guys that was drawn into the trap of illicit drugs. The Federal Judge that reluctantly imposed the severe sentence was confident that when Sam returned home he’d be law-abiding and successful. Sam is a smart and caring person. Keep the criminals away from tricking him, and he’ll be just fine.”

Sam Hurd worked his way from undrafted free agent onto roster spots for both the Cowboys and Bears in his NFL career.

Hurd played college football at Northern Illinois. In four years with the Huskies, he totaled 143 catches for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came as a senior in 2005, totaling 65 receptions for 1,074 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Once reaching the NFL, Hurd spent the first five years with the Cowboys before spending one season with the Bears. He played in 77 career games between his two stops.

In his professional career, Hurd totaled 53 catches for 739 yards. He caught two touchdown passes.