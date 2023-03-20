Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans Monday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is worth up to $9 million.

Schultz, 26, was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He sparingly played in his first two seasons in the league, before earning starter status in 2020. Schultz quickly established a rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott, becoming a key contributor. From 2020-22, Schultz hauled in 198 receptions for 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 15 games this past season, he caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five scores.

Schultz, who trailed only CeeDee Lamb in receptions and yards among Cowboys pass-catchers in 2022, is the third big name to depart in free agency from Dallas’ offense. Dallas released longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott last week, while wideout Noah Brown signed with the Texans and will remain teammates with Schultz down south.

Texans Add Impact Player in Dalton Schultz

The Texans, meanwhile, add a proven target just one day after trading star receiver Brandin Cooks. Houston moved Cooks to Dallas for a 2023 fifth-round and 2024 sixth-round pick. The Texans, who own the No. 2 pick in next month’s NFL Draft, are expected to select a quarterback.

The move to acquire Schultz was followed up by another acquisition, this time — a playmaker to pair with talented young running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary to a one-year, $3.75 million deal. Singletary, 25, rushed for 819 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns in 2022.

Schultz and Singletary are just the latest additions to Houston’s offense in free agency. General manager Nick Caserio has signed veteran wideout Robert Woods, along with the aforementioned Brown. In addition, Houston made a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to acquire right guard Shaq Mason.