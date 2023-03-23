Former Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Has Three Potential Destinations: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his list of potential destinations. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the former first-round selection is considering three teams as a next destination.

Elliott — who had spent his entire NFL career in Dallas — is down to three options: Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. He would be joining a great quarterback regardless of final decision.

Per Schefter’s report Elliott “would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week.”

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

In mid-March, it was reported that the Cowboys were expected to release Elliott after seven seasons. Dallas placed a franchise tag on Tony Pollard, essentially sealing Elliott’s fate with the team.

Last season, Elliott compiled the lowest rushing total of his professional career with 876 yards on 231 carries. He still found the endzone with frequency, hitting pay dirt 12 times.

Elliott rushed for 8262 yards and 68 touchdowns while adding 2336 yards and 12 touchdowns in the receiving game. He played in 103 games with 102 starts with the Cowboys.

In seven seasons, Elliott has earned three Pro Bowl trips (2016 2018 and 2019). He was also the NFL’s rushing leader as a rookie in 2016 and again led the league in 2018.

Jerry Jones Releases Statement on Ezekiel Elliott’s Release

Releasing Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t have been an easy decision for Dallas. The running back gave the Cowboys seven great seasons out of the backfield. But, as they say, the NFL is a business.

After making the final decision, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Zeke’s release.

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field, and in the huddle,” the statement said.

“Zeke defined what a great teammate should be. Anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke. And they’d be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning are selfless. The accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates, and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on. We’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike.

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he [will] experience free agency. We can increase our flexibility and options as well. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise, for me personally, for players, too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and as a player. That will never change.”