Former Dallas Cowboys coach dishes dose of reality to Ezekiel Elliott

Following a report that former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is nearing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs RB coach and former Cowboys assistant Skip Peete delivered a dose of reality about his former player’s situation.

The Cowboys released Elliott this offseason after seven seasons with the team to save on cap space. In 2022, he was playing on his six-year, $90 million deal that he signed in September of 2019. At the time, it was the largest deal signed by a running back. Now, according to Peete, he may have to settle for a contract in the ballpark of $4 million, if that.

“Bucs RB coach Skip Peete says he believes former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has to accept that his role on a new team would take him from a $12 million running back to a $4 million running back,” Tampa Bay reporter Rick Stroud shared on Wednesday. “‘So who’s gonna be the one to tell him?’ Peete said.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could potentially sign Elliott as a No. 2 running back to pair with Rachaad White.

Dallas is forging ahead with Tony Pollard at their No. 1 back after placing the 2023 franchise tag on the former Memphis standout. The Cowboys reportedly didn’t want to insult Elliott with an offer below market rate.

A salary check for 2023 of $4 million would keep him amongst the top 20 highest-paid players at his position.

Elliott return to Dallas “still an option”

According to Fowler, Elliott making a return to the Cowboys instead of signing with a new team is “still an option.” Team owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team hasn’t fully closed the door on the possibility but said he didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.

The former Ohio State star led the Dallas rushing attack in every season that he played except in 2022. Pollard overtook Elliott and posted his first 1,000-yard rushing season, earning his first Pro Bowl nod as well. The former first-rounder had 876 rushing yards in the regular season. Elliott also added 53 rushing yards in the team’s two postseason games.

As a free agent, Elliott is free to sign with a new team at any time. The Buccaneers currently have $1,468,391 in cap space. It is the lowest among the 32 NFL teams after the draft, according to the NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report.