Former Dallas Cowboys Star Aldon Smith Sentenced To One Year In Jail

Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith has been sentenced to one year in jail, per a report from TMZ Sports.

Smith, 33, received his sentence inside a Northern California courtroom Friday after he pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge stemming from a 2021 incident in Redwood City. Smith reportedly rear-ended a truck, and then allegedly attempted to bribe the driver he hit into not calling the police.

Court records show that police found two empty bottles of hard alcohol in Smith’s truck upon arriving at the scene. Smith declined to take a field sobriety test at the scene. He later tested with a blood-alcohol content level of .288 — three times the legal limit.

Smith also received five years of supervised probation.

The former All-Pro’s career was mired by run-ins with the law. Smith has three other DUI convictions on his record, as well as domestic violence and battery charges. The NFL suspended Smith three times, resulting in Smith missing the 2016-19 seasons. His suspensions were for nine games, one year and indefinitely.

Aldon Smith’s Career Derailed By Off-Field Issues

Smith quickly became a standout at his position after the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the seventh-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons, 19.5 coming in 2012. Smith spent four seasons in San Francisco before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He suited up in nine games with the Raiders, recording 3.5 sacks.

He made his return from an indefinite suspension in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith started all 16 games, picking up 5.0 sacks with 48 tackles and 14 quarterback hits. Dallas opted not to re-sign Smith, citing “issues.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Smith’s comeback “inspirational” during a press conference at the 2020 season’s end.

“It’s inspirational to see a man like Aldon Smith have the comeback here that he had,” Jones said. “We want him to build on it to the benefit of the Cowboys.”

He signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2021 season. Seattle released him weeks before the season began and he’s remained out of the league since.

Smith was a dominant force on Missouri’s defense in two years in Columbia. In 23 games, he recorded 14.5 sacks, 52 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and an interception. In 2009, Smith was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.