Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Thursday to question why T.Y. Hilton is still on the free agent market.

Hilton signed with the Cowboys with just a few games left in the regular season and played in two playoff games. However, his contract ran out along with all of Dallas’ other free agents in March. He ended the year with 10 catches for 159 yards and no scores.

“How is TY Hilton not signed anywhere right now?” Beasley tweeted. “I feel like he was hooping for the boys in the playoffs…”

Beasley is currently in a similar boat as Hilton. He re-joined the Buffalo Bills late in the 2022 season and helped in their playoff run as well. He finished his four-game stint with seven receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

The 10-year veteran recently spoke out about his future in the NFL. He tweeted that he intends to retire (again) if he doesn’t get the opportunity to be with a team when training camp starts.

“If I’m not in a Training Camp I’m retiring,” Beasley shared. “Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that then they don’t want me there.”

Dallas open to additional free agency moves

Although rumored to have interest in some of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t end up grabbing one until their final selection this weekend. The team ultimately went with Jalen Brooks out of South Carolina at No. 244 overall.

Dallas also traded a fifth-round compensatory pick to add Brandin Cooks from the Texans in the offseason. On top of Cooks, the Cowboys believe they’ll be able to lean more heavily on younger wideouts like Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert who showcased very little in 2022.

“We’re always looking to improve,” VP of player personnel Will McClay said this week, via DallasCowboys.com. “We feel like we have players on the roster that are improving… talked about the maturation process of players like Simi, Tolbert. We have guys that have been here for a year and we’re looking for those guys to step up.”

“If there’s an opportunity to do something in free agency, we’ll look at it,” he added. “We feel good about the group [in Dallas] because they’ve been here, they’ve been in the system. They were players that got drafted and didn’t play for the first year, so we’ve gotta speed up that curve there. If we have a problem, we’ll go out and get somebody to continue to try and improve it.”