Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Defends Ezekiel Elliott From Criticism

Dez Bryant doesn’t want to hear criticism of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott unless you also acknowledge all the injuries.

In fact, Bryant, a former Dallas wideout, was incensed when he saw another tweet about how no other NFL team would pay much for Elliott’s services.

So Dez Bryant went public with his support, tweeting about Elliott: “How can all scouts and analysts agree to this?…. Zeke ain’t gotta tell me shit for me to know he was sacrificing his unhealed body to give the Cowboys the best chance to win games playing whatever role… But if you going to talk about his game declining make sure you talk about how badly injured he was… Make it make sense.

“Everybody will eventually take a step back but no where near how they are trying to make Zeke look… Keep your mental tight Zeke.”

How can all scouts and analysts agree to this?…. Zeke ain’t gotta tell me shit for me to know he was sacrificing his un healed body to give the cowboys the best chance to win games playing whatever role… but if you going to talk about his game declining make sure you talk about… https://t.co/Dt16jtfW0e — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

Dez Bryant is correct about the injuries Ezekiel Elliott has suffered. The Cowboys selected him with the fourth pick of the 2016 NFL draft. The pro tailback, in general, has a short-lived career because of all the wear and tear on the body. And that’s even when teams rotate their backs.

Elliott had his least productive year in 2022. The one-time NFL rushing champion ran for 876 yards. His per-carry average dropped to 3.8 yards, a career low. But his role with the offense also impacted his stats. The Cowboys began using him more in short-yardage situations. Tony Pollard emerged as the most dynamic runner in the backfield.

Although Pollard is recovering from foot/ankle surgery, he’ll still be the top running back on the team. The Cowboys likely will place the franchise tag on Pollard. Meanwhile, Elliott probably costs too much money for Dallas to keep on the roster unless the tailback reworks his contract.

Former teammate Dez Bryant is a huge fan of Ezekiel Elliott. But Zeke gained only 53 yards with 23 carries in two playoff games in January. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Elliott’s representatives plan to make some unofficial inquiries at next week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis to see if any other teams want the tailback.

Dez Bryant was reacting to an Ezekiel Elliott report from The Athletic. Bob Sturm answered questions from fans, including one asking if there even was a market for Zeke outside of D-FW. Sturm said the consensus about Elliott “is in stone.”

“He has very little left in his legs and the word is out,” Sturm said. “I believe he has one option for employment above the league minimum and it is right here in Dallas. I could be wrong, but if I am, it is a very low number. Maybe one year for $2 million or $2.5 million which is a far cry from what he is used to.”

Elliott suffered from a variety of injuries, mostly to his knees. Sturm wrote:

“It is a fast decline for players who run the ball and lose their legs and as good a guy as he has been for this room, I think Dallas should move on quickly. He reminds me a bit of Eddie Lacy when his legs went. He was great for about 2 1/2 years and then was out of the league in five. It just isn’t a longevity position for many. Adrian Peterson is the exception and we all know it. Sad, but true.”