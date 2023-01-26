Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25.

The Detroit Lions confirmed the news of Lemonier’s death on Twitter, in a post that read, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier.”

“Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier went to Liberty and originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. That was in 2020. He would later move on to the Lions. He also spent time on the Cardinals practice squad. After that, he briefly spent time in the XFL and USFL.

During his time in the NFL, Jessie Lemonier played in 13 games. During that time, he totaled nine solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Seven of those games and the majority of his production came with the Lions. The other six games he played were with the Chargers.

According to his agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

As of now, no cause of death has been released for Jessie Lemonier. Tuesday would have been his 26th birthday.