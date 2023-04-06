Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown agreed to a plea deal in connection to a 2021 car crash that injured a teammate. Brown plead guilty to operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol content and will serve four months in the Wayne County jail.

Brown crashed head-on into another car while driving the wrong way on I-75 in Detroit around 2 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2021. The jaws of life were used to free former Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the passenger seat. He was then taken to the hospital.

The 27-year-old man driving the other vehicle suffered injuries to his legs as a result of the crash.

On top of the jail time, Brown is facing a number of other consequences. He will serve two years probation and pay $778 in fines and court costs.

By accepting the plea deal, Brown had several other counts dismissed. Charges of reckless driving causing serious impairment and operating under the influence causing serious injury were dismissed.

Brown had a blood alcohol level of .211 and thought he was in Atlanta driving home from a strip club, per Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett.

The Lions waived Brown shortly after the accident. He has not been signed by any other NFL teams since.

In higher-profile news involving car crashes and NFL football players — or soon-to-be NFL players — police in Georgia released body camera footage from the scene of the fatal wreck that Jalen Carter was involved in.

Carter, a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class, was apparently street racing a car driven by Chandler LeCroy. LeCroy, a Georgia football recruiting staffer, lost control and crashed. LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the accident.

The footage shows police talking to Jalen Carter and others as they assess what went down. Carter and the others involved said that they were all going to meet up at Waffle House. After the wreck, Carter called other players about the incident.

While Carter talks to the police, you can tell the NFL prospect is going through a tough time. He gives his account of what went down, what he saw and how he responded to the wreck. He also initially denied racing before the crash.

Video: The bodycam of the incident involving Jalen Carter's January fatal car crash has been released.pic.twitter.com/auHBSNX5S2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2023

Carter will not face jail time as a result of misdemeanor charges he faced from his involvement.