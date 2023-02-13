Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Chris Maragos has been awarded $43.5 million for the mishandling of his career-ending PCL injury. Maragos won the settlement against Roman Orthopedics, a rehabilitation institute, and Dr. James Bradley, a former member of the Eagles’ medical staff.

Maragos filed the medical negligence suit back in 2019, which stated team doctors on staff at the time did not address the injury at the moment. The former Wisconsin Badgers standout suffered the injury back in October of 2017 on a punt return against the Carolina Panthers.

Before his injury, Maragos played eight seasons in the NFL between 2010 and 2017 where he compiled 90 career tackles. He played his first season for the San Francisco 49ers before leaving for Seattle to play his next three seasons for the Seahawks. He spent the rest of his career in Philadelphia.

Eagles RB Boston Scott Stays on the Field To Watch Chiefs Super Bowl Trophy Ceremony

The majority of the Philadelphia Eagles sprinted for the locker room following their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, but not Boston Scott.

Scott, however, had other plans. The Eagles running back stayed behind and watched as the Chiefs hoisted their second Lombardi Trophy in three years.

Though Boston Scott didn’t play a huge role in the game — three carries for eight yards — the loss still hit the fifth-year pro hard. Many fans viewed the moment as reminiscent to the scene that took place during the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills, receiver Stefon Diggs stayed back on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and watched Kansas City’s celebration. The now famous gif was at the front of fans’ minds after watching Scott do the exact same thing.

“This reminds me of Diggs standing there,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Standing there watching KC hold up a trophy never ends well for the player who stands there.”