Former NFL first-round pick and Ohio State standout Darron Lee has been arrested on domestic violence charges. TMZ Sports reported the news on Tuesday.

Darron allegedly attacked his mother and the mother of his mother, according to the report. Police responded to a call at a Dublin, Ohio residence around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Lindsey McGlone, the mother of Lee’s 2-year-old son, claims that she heard yelling between Darron and his mother Candice Lee at the top of the stairs. When she ran towards the disturbance, McGlone said Candice was lying on her back and Darron stood over top of her with a raised fist.

McGlone claims she didn’t feel safe around Darron at the time and called Candice over to help with the situation. When she told her son to leave, he became violent.

Per TMZ Sports, “Candice said Darron then threw her to the ground and punched her in the face and the back of her head repeatedly. She claimed Darron also pulled her hair. She said it was all broken up when McGlone ran upstairs and pulled Darron off of her.”

As of Tuesday morning, Darron was still in jail.

Darron was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets with the 20th overall pick. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2020 season.

Darron played college football at Ohio State from 2013-15.

Darron Lee Allegedly Attacked Mother of His Child in 2022

Following Darron’s arrest on Monday, McGlone alleges that he previously became aggressive with her during an incident in 2022.

McGlone said Darron became violent when he accused her of cheating on him. Per TMZ Sports, “Darron got on top of her while she was in bed, and said ‘that he would kill her and their child.’ She then claimed he punched the pillow next to her head multiple times before he squeezed her throat.”

After attempting to escape the situation, McGlone alleges, “Darron grabbed her by her neck, lifted her up, swung her around and then dropped her onto the ground. She told cops she was eventually able to grab the couple’s child and leave before things escalated further.”

Eventually, she was able to grab the child and leave. Darron faced four charges after an arrest — two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault.