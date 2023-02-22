Former First Round NFL Quarterback Makes Dubious History

This is a bizarre statistic. And we’re sure Paxton Lynch, the former NFL first rounder, still wants no part of it. That’s because it’s all about how this ex-Memphis Tiger collecting benchings in every football league around.

Lynch’s most recent league is the XFL. Owned by Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, the XFL kicked off this past weekend with its irreverent football stylings. Lynch earned the starting job with the Orlando Guardians. And he began his XFL career with a flourish, throwing a touchdown to Cody Latimer. Yes, Latimer’s name could sound familiar as well. He’s a 2014 second-round selection who owns a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

Check it out: does Lynch look like a former NFL first rounder on this play? We say yes.

But Lynch and the Guardians quickly fell behind the Houston Roughnecks. Finally, down 21-6, Coach Terrell Buckley, the former first-rounder with a Super Bowl ring from New England, pulled Lynch in the third quarter. Quinten Dormady, the former Tennessee Vol, took his spot in the lineup.

So let’s go over how many leagues Paxton Lynch has competed in since he was an NFL first-rounder in 2016. The Broncos selected him with the 26th pick of the first round that year. For you NFL draft buffs, the Rams opted for Jared Goff at No. 1. The Eagles picked Carson Wentz at No. 2. This also is the same draft that produced Dak Prescott, the fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. Remember that Jerry Jones was thinking about trading up to take Lynch. Cowboy fans shouldn’t even think about that now.

Lynch was on the Steelers roster by 2019. The Steelers elevated Lynch from the practice squad when Mason Rudolph went down with an injury. Lynch signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL in 2021. But he never dressed for a game. Fourth-string quarterbacks usually don’t.

Then in 2022, the Michigan Panthers of the revived USFL gave him another football chance. However, he was the last of 16 quarterbacks selected. He spent much of the season on injured reserve.

And now, the XFL career of the former NFL first rounder looks iffy, too.

Sports journalist Michael Balko tweeted “Paxton Lynch is the only quarterback to ever be benched in the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL.” Of course, the XFL and USFL are fledgling reboots. But still.

Paxton Lynch is the only quarterback to ever be benched in the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL. pic.twitter.com/LVBntrWsVn — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) February 21, 2023

Props to anyone who can maintain the dream, even after so many disappointments. Lynch, like all the other XFL players, earns $59,000. If you win, everybody on the team receives a $1,000 bonus. It certainly beats bagging groceries. Plus, the benefits package is worth about $20,000.

But here’s why guys like Lynch, the former NFL first rounder, sticks around. Once the season ends in mid-May, XFL players are then eligible to participate in the NFL off-season program. And all this is all about getting another chance at the league.

The Guardians next play the San Antonio Brahmas. Maybe Lynch gets another try at first team. Or maybe it’s Buckley. He grew up near San Antonio. The only other quarterback on the roster is Deondre Francois, the former Seminole starter who left Florida State because of legal issues.