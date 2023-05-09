The Carolina Panthers have re-signed offensive tackle Cam Erving, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is a one-year deal that will bring Erving back to Carolina for a third season.

Cam Erving started nine games at left tackle for the Panthers in 2021 before suffering a season-ending calf injury. He returned this past season to play 11 games in a reserve role.

A former first-round pick out of Florida State in 2015, Erving spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He played at tackle during his rookie season before moving to center in 2016 and making 13 starts.

Cleveland later traded Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2017 season and he moved back to tackle. He later won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2020. After that season he spent one year with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Panthers in 2021.

Last year’s first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu figures to start at left tackle for Carolina in 2023. At right tackle, the Panthers have Taylor Moton and Ricky Lee. Erving brings versatility, however, having played center and left guard in the NFL. No matter what his role ends up being, he should add value to the offensive line as a veteran player with plenty of experience.

Carolina will need its offensive line to be strong to protect Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whom it drafted No. 1 overall. The Panthers finished 7-10 this past season and enter 2023 with a new coach in Frank Reich.

Panthers pick up fifth-year option on Derrick Brown, decline CJ Henderson

Last week, Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The former No. 7 overall draft pick has been solid since coming into the NFL, and he’ll remain with Carolina for the foreseeable future.

“Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on DL Derrick Brown’s contract today,” tweeted Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Over the course of his career thus far, Brown has become a fixture on the Panthers defensive line. The tackle has amassed 142 total tackles and 6.0 sacks, helping the team’s run defense immensely.

Meanwhile, the Panthers also had a decision to make on cornerback CJ Henderson. The former Florida Gators defensive back came to Carolina via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His future with the franchise is a little murkier.

“The #Panthers picked up the fifth-year option for DT Derrick Brown, but declined the option for CB CJ Henderson (who they acquired in a trade with the #Jaguars),” tweeted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Many believed Henderson would become a shut-down corner at the NFL level. It hasn’t happened yet, with either the Jaguars or the Panthers. Still, he possess some fascinating potential. Time will tell if it’s realized in Carolina, somewhere else in the future or never at all.

Outsider’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.