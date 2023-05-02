Former GM breaks down best pick, hidden gem for Carolina Panthers in 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers were one of the headline teams of the NFL Draft, having traded up for the first overall pick. There, the Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to kick things off.

Now that the NFL Draft is over, every analyst out there is jumping to decide who won the draft, grading picks, and overanalyzing the event. In all of that, who is better to break down what really happened than a former NFL GM?

Former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman appeared on the With the First Pick Podcast. There, he broke down the best pick and the hidden gem for the Carolina Panthers.

According to Spielman, the best pick the Panthers made was the first one. Adding Bryce Young at quarterback was definitely the right thing to do.

“He’s a phenomenal player and checks every box through the pre-draft process. This guy has a phenomenal ability for someone who is 5-10 to slide through the pocket and make all the throws,” Spielman said.

“You can make Steph Curry-like comparisons. I’m not saying Young is Patrick Mahomes, but he looks a lot like Patrick Mahomes in his body mannerisms out there. Every time he got on the big stage, he answered the question. I don’t have any doubt that he’ll answer the question when he starts Day 1 for the Carolina Panthers.”

Another pick that the Panthers made that Spielman loved was Chandler Zavala, a guard from NC State.

“He’s another one that is very physical in the run game, and when he locks on to you, he’s going to throw you to the ground. Zavala runs into some issue in pass-protection, but he has enough athletic skills to recover.”

NFL Draft audience numbers are in

The NFL Draft is a huge deal on the NFL calendar. For fans, it’s the biggest event since the Super Bowl and it’s designed to give fans hope for the season ahead. Because of this, it tends to draw a massive number of viewers each year.

Now, the viewership for the NFL Draft has been announced.

The NFL had a total unduplicated audience of 54.4 million over the three-day draft. Each day also had better viewership than every single day last year. According to NFL Media, there were 11.4 million viewers (TV + Digital) across networks for the first round of the NFL Draft. That’s an 11% increase from 2022.

On top of that, there were 312,000 fans who showed up in Kansas City to watch the NFL Draft take place live. For reference, the entire city of Kansas City has 508,394 people.