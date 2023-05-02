Former GM breaks down best pick, hidden gem for Dallas Cowboys in 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys added eight new players via the 2023 NFL Draft last week. Although they didn’t make headlines for many “flashy” picks or trades, the front office was deliberate in filling holes in the depth chart, walking away with several wins.

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is well-versed in the ins and outs of the NFL Draft process.

Following the draft this weekend, Spielman named who he believes was the best pick and hidden gem from the Cowboys’ newest draft class.

Cowboys’ Best Pick

For best pick, the former NFL GM selected former Texas star DeMarvion Overshown. He was the Cowboys’ selection at No. 90 in the third round and for that value, Spielman loves what he brings to the defense.

“The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of solid picks, but DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker out of Texas, is a Dan Quinn-type player,” Spielman wrote. “He was a safety who moved up to linebacker, and you can see the progress he’s made from 2021 to this year.

“Overshown is naturally instinctive and has natural size for a Will linebacker position,” Spielman added. “He can run, instinctive following the ball, and excellent in coverage. The biggest knock on him is he needs to learn to be a better finisher when making the tackle, but when Dan Quinn gets a hold of these athletes with this type of instinct, he finds homes for them. Quinn will use him in a way that will shine on all of his positives and strengths.”

Overshown played in 50 games during his time with the Longhorns, starting in 33. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 after posting 96 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Over the course of his entire career, he had 30.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Hidden Gem

For his hidden gem of the Cowboys’ draft, Spielman likes San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami “Junior” Fehoko. Fehoko was the team’s fourth-round pick at No. 129 overall.

“Viliami Fehoko Jr. is like a bull in a china shop,” Spielman wrote. “He plays with his hair on fire with every snap. Fehoko is going to give the Cowboys some edge rush. He’ll beat you with his quickness, didn’t athletically test the way you want, but the way this guy plays football, with how hard he works with his motor never stopping, great pick for Quinn and the Dallas Cowboys.”

Fehoko was a four-year contributor on the San Jose State defensive line. He improved his production every season and peaked in 2022. He had 69 total tackles, nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss.