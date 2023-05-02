Former GM breaks down best pick, hidden gem for Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 NFL Draft

The Steelers went with family early in the second round of the NFL Draft. So Joey Porter Jr., come play for the same team as your dad did.

And there are many NFL experts who believe that the best pick of the Steelers draft was Porter, the cornerback with Penn State. Pittsburgh had a chance to select Porter in the first round with the 14th pick after they traded with the Patriots. Instead, Mike Tomlin grabbed Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Offensive line was trending, and Jones was the highest-rated left on the board. It’s the first time the Steelers selected a true tackle in the opening round since 1996.

Still, Porter could be the top pick of the Steelers draft. Pittsburgh selected him at No. 32. Normally, that would be the final pick of the first round. But this year, the NFL stripped the Dolphins of their first-rounder, leaving only 31 slots in the opening round.

The “With the First Pick Podcast” went over all the draft picks of each team. They selected the best overall pick and the hidden gem. Ryan Wilson, Emory Hunt, and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman collaborated on the analysis.

The Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr., a Pittsburgh legacy, early in the second round. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Here’s what they had to offer on Porter and why he was the best of the Steelers draft bunch: “A legacy guy, his father Joey Porter played eight seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. He fell into their laps at pick 32. They needed a corner who could play outside with press skills, which are uncanny because of his long arms. Pittsburgh’s combination of need and what they got in Porter Jr. was a great pick.”

Big nose tackle is hidden gem of Steelers draft class

And who is the hidden gem? He’s nose tackle Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin. Benton came 17 picks after Porter. The consensus: “Keenu Benton as a nose tackle is a phenomenal player. He had offensive linemen looking like cows on skates at the Senior Bowl. Benton makes them more physical up front, especially in the run game.”

NFL.com ranked Benton as the fifth-best tackle in the draft. The four above him made it to the first round.

One former NFL GM believes Keeanu Benton is the hidden gem of the Steelers draft class. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for the NFL Network, said the Steelers draft was so good that he graded it as one of the best classes this year in the league.

There were other notables. One of those was Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. The Steelers drafted him in the third round with the 93th overall selection. Washington, who stands 6-7 and 264 pounds, was one of the best tight ends in the draft. He had terrific workouts at the combine, yet he slid some in the draft.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network wrote of the Steelers draft class: “I’d be surprised if the Steelers aren’t among the leaders in rookie snaps in 2023. I also like how Steelers GM Omar Khan appears more willing to make trades than the previous regime.”