Former Green Bay Packers DL Letroy Guion Sentenced in Domestic Violence Case

Former NFL defensive lineman Letroy Guion was sentenced to jail for one year this week after pleading no contest to an aggravated battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident.

In addition to the year of jail time, Guion was placed on three years of probation and will have to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

The police were called to his house in September 2021. They found Guion’s now wife, “intoxicated and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her.”

Guion was convicted in early January.

“I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed about this,” Guion said in a statement during his sentencing hearing this past Tuesday in Green Bay. “I’m ashamed because…how could I let this happen? How could I do this to the woman I love? In conclusion, I am a loving father who made a very big mistake, and I know in life there are consequences.”

The incident was not the first time Guion was arrested. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and a firearm in 2015. Guion was also arrested in 2017 on the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Letroy Guion played nine years in the NFL

Letroy Guion attended Florida State. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Vikings. Guion worked his way up from two games played his rookie season to starting all 28 games he played in over his final two seasons. After the 2013 season, Guion signed with the Green Bay Packers.

He spent the next three seasons with the team, including two as an every week starting defense lineman. In March 2017, he was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. The Packers then released him in August 2017.

Guion finished his career with 173 tackles in 166 games. He also played in eight playoff games.