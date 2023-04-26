Brett Favre has high hopes for Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets

One of the most highly anticipated trades in NFL history became final on Monday, as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets. A very similar trade went down in 2008 between the two teams, and the quarterback at that time is hopeful about Rodgers’ future with the Jets.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre spent 16 seasons with the Packers before being traded to the Jets. And now that Rodgers is in similar shoes after spending 18 years with the Packers, Favre had some words of encouragement for his former quarterback understudy.

“Aaron will do great!!!!” Favre said in a text message to ESPN’s Ed Werder. “He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He’s a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you’re not going to catch him by surprise very often. And I think [he’s] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than bet against him.”

Favre didn’t do his best in his lone season with the Jets, leading New York to a 9–7 record behind his 3,472 yards, 22 touchdown passes, and 22 interceptions. He won three straight league MVP awards and a Super Bowl with the Packers, but those seasons came a decade prior to his stint in New York.

Rodgers too has led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory and won four NFL MVP awards, but in more recent history. Rodgers won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in 2020 and 2021 But followed that with one of the worst seasons of his career last year in 2022, as the Jets are hoping to get the prime version of Rodgers that they couldn’t previously get out of Favre.

Aaron Rodgers Contract Details

Rodgers announced his intent to play for the Jets on March 15 ‘Pat McAfee Show’. And after over a month of negotiation the two teams finally agreed on a deal Monday just a few days before the NFL Draft.

In the trade, the New York Jets received Aaron Rodgers and the No. 15 and 170 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Packers on the other hand received the No. 13, No. 42, and No. 207 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft along with a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps for New York this upcoming season.