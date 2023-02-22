Former Indianapolis Colts Lineman Joe Staysniak Arrested in Domestic Dispute

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Staysniak was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hendricks County, Indiana following a domestic dispute with his son. He received preliminary charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery.

Police were called to the Staysniak’s home just before midnight on Monday. A friend of Staysniak’s son, Lucas, reported the two were sitting inside of a Jeep when Staysniak opened the door. He claimed Staysniak grabbed him by the hood and attempted to remove him from the vehicle, choking him.

Both Lucas and the friend told police Staysniak punched them. The friend also said Staysniak “flashed a gun” at them.

Staysniak told authorities that while he showed the two he was carrying a firearm, he never pointed it at them. He said his neighbors informed him of a suspicious car parked in his front yard, prompting him to investigate. He claimed his son “tried to attack him” and admitted the two did get into a physical altercation. Staysniak denied hitting his son’s friend.

Staysniak was booked into Hendricks County Sheriff Department at around 1:40 a.m. However, he was not formally charged.

More on Joe Staysniak

After playing his college ball at Ohio State, Joe Staysniak spent six years in the NFL. The San Diego Chargers drafted him in the seventh round in 1990, though he only spent time on their practice squad. He later played for Buffalo and Kansas City before joining the Colts in 1993. He spent the next three seasons with the team, including as a starter in 1994 and 1995.

The Colts finished 9-7 in Staysniak’s final season with the team. They advanced to the AFC Championship game before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, he joined the Cardinals in 1996.

Following his retirement, he spent more than two decades working as a radio host for WIBC in Indianapolis. In June of 2020, he was suspended for racist comments he made following the death of George Floyd.