Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin has signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter.

Griffin previously signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021 worth $40 million, but was released in March. Releasing Griffin from his contract saved the Jags $13.2 million in cap space. The 2019 Pro Bowler will remain in the AFC South as Houston looks to rebuild around rookie QB CJ Stroud.

The former UCF star missed 12 games in 2022 with a back injury. He has not seen in-game action since mid-October. In five games, Griffin managed to rack up 29 total tackles (23 solo) and four passes defended.

In four seasons with the Seahawks, Griffin intercepted six passes. He didn’t pick off any passes during his 19 games through two seasons with Jacksonville.

Shaq Griffin provides depth to revamped CB room in Houston

The Texans haven’t been shy when it comes reaching out to defensive backs this offseason — or defenders for that matter. Aside from acquiring Griffin’s services, one of the bigger names that Houston signed this offseason was LB Denzel Perryman. The two parties agreed to a one-year contact back in April worth $2.6 million and a $500k signing bonus.

Days before signing Griffin, the Texans signed former Denver Broncos CB and special teamer Darius Phillips to beef up their contingent of corners.

Steven Nelson, the Texans’ top returning cornerback, enters year two with the Texans. He is listed above Griffin on ESPN’s projected depth chart. During 2022, he compiled 39 solo tackles (52 total) to go along with one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.

Apart from the defensive moves this offseason, the Texans also provided their new quarterback CJ Stroud with some much-needed help protection-wise. Last week, Houston signed G Shaq Mason to a revamped three-year deal after trading for him for two draft picks prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans have an improved defense and a new lease on life on offense heading into the 2023 NFL season. A new gunslinger has arrived in town and Houston has continued quietely making minor improvements to their roster all offseason.

Is that enough to get over the five-win mark this year, though? It has been three miserable seasons since Houston had a winning season and have never won more than four games. That’s expected to change, and the acquisition of Shaq Griffin is another important piece for Houston on the way to that goal.