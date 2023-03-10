Otis Taylor, a two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80.

Taylor played for the Chiefs from 1965-75 and is in the team’s Hall of Fame for his efforts on the field. He helped Kansas City to two AFL championships — winning the title game’s MVP award in 1969 — and, after the NFL merger, a Super Bowl IV title in 1970. He also earned first team All-Pro selections in 1971 and 1972.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt released a statement about the news, expressing his condolences to Taylor’s family.

“My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis’ wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing,” Hunt said. “He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off the field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever.”

Kansas City selected Taylor in the fourth round of the 1965 AFL Draft and the Philadelphia Eagles chose him in the 15th round of that year’s NFL Draft. Ultimately, he chose to play in Kansas City — and that worked out well.

During his impressive career, Taylor had 410 receptions for 7,306 yards and 57 touchdowns to cement himself as one of Kansas City’s all-time greats. After his retirement, he worked for the team as a scout for more than 11 years. In 1982, Taylor was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

However, his health started to seriously decline in his later years. Taylor had health issues since 1969 when he suffered seizures. But then, in 1990, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease dementia and spent his last year’s largely bedridden. He also had a hard time speaking toward the end of his life.