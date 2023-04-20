Former Minnesota Vikings executive Reginald Fowler could face serious consequences for his alleged involvement in a crypto scheme, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Per the report, prosecutors want Fowler to fork over $740 million and serve a seven-year jail sentence for his alleged involvement in the scheme. He’s accused of “establishing Global Trading Solutions LLC to support a money-laundering front for cryptocurrency companies working with Crypto Capital.”

Fowler was the Vikings owner from 2005-14.

Fowler also invested in the Alliance of American Football (AAF), which lasted all of eight weeks in 2019. He opened multiple bank accounts under the false premise that they involved real estate transactions. Instead, the money funded crypto transactions.

According to Front Office Sports, Fowler “pled guilty to wire and bank fraud, as well as conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business.” He admitted to defrauding people associated with AAF.

Fowler declined a previous deal to pay $370 million for his alleged involvement in the scheme. Prosecutors have since doubled to proposed fine for the former NFL owner.

Oz and Ravid Yosef are also defendants in the case. Both remain at-large.

Not All Things are Bad for the Minnesota Vikings

Let’s shift away from the negative news and focus on something more positive, shall we? Apparently, players in the NFL really love playing for the Vikings.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) recently released a report card ranking every franchise. With more than 1,300 voting, Minnesota came in at the top of the charts.

“One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras,” wrote the NFLPA. “1,300 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league.”

Players voted on eight different categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

The Vikings earned an “A” grade in every category.

Minnesota also had a great year on the field, as well. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and earned a trip to the NFL playoffs. They did have an early exit, though, falling 31-24 to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round.