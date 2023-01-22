Former Monday Night Football Reporter Lisa Guerrero Reveals She Had a Miscarriage During a Broadcast

Lisa Guerrero, a one-time sideline reporter for NFL’s Monday Night Football, revealed in her new book that she suffered a miscarriage while on air.

Guerrero always has been frank about the one year she spent working for Monday Night Football, one of the league’s signature events each week during the season. She said she suffered through a season of “negativity and cruelty” in the fall of 2003. It culminated in a miscarriage that started as she was on the sideline. And because she was about to do a live shot, she didn’t seek immediate medical help.

The anecdote is part of her book, Warrier: My Path to Being Brave. The book drops Jan. 24. She detailed some of the bullying she received as viewers picked apart her wardrobe choices and certain sports journalists called her a bimbo. She said they even criticized her posture. Keep in mind that this was 2003. Social media wasn’t even a thing, but fans found a way to reach her. Plus, Guerrero said she received similar criticism from executive producer Freddie Gaudelli. It all got so bad Lisa Guerrero admitted she contemplated suicide. Losing a baby only added to her woes.

Lisa Guerrero Said She Felt Pain, Was Light Headed, But Continued Live Report

She said she felt pain and was light headed. And she knew she’d started to bleed, like she’d gotten her period. But she also knew the announcers were readying to throw to her on the sideline so she could provide team info.

“I delivered my live report,” Lisa Guerrero wrote in Warrior. “I was dizzy and nauseated but reminded myself to stand up straight. During our Wednesday phone calls, Freddie would ream me out for bad posture. The pain was excruciating. I heard myself mispronounce a player’s name and knew I’d hear about it later. As soon as I finished, I raced off to interview a coach. Then I headed to the bathroom.”

Guerrero wrote that blood had soaked through her pants. She didn’t seek a doctor’s help. Rather, she buttoned her long coat and continued with her work after making a trip to the bathroom. After the game, she said she changed clothes on the plane and threw her pants and underwear away in the bathroom trash can.

“I looked into the mirror and didn’t recognize the pale, gaunt, scared, and so very tired woman who stared back at me,” Lisa Guerrero wrote.

She said she told few people about the miscarriage. Guerrero also was suffering so much from the bullying that she kept the information to herself. She didn’t want to read about it in the newspapers or hear it repeated on talk radio.

“I was a shell of myself,” Guerrero said in an interview with People. “And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, ‘Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.’ Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book.”

Lisa Guerrero now is chief investigative reporter for Inside Edition.