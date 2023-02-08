Former SEAL Team 6 Member Explains Infamous Tom Brady Dog Attack

Former Navy SEAL Team 6 member Chris Fettes has a wild story to tell about the time a military dog bit Tom Brady inside Gillette Stadium. Fettes opened up about the incident, which took place in 2011, in a recent interview with OutKick.

The Patriots hosted Team 6 for a hostage rescue scenario exercise inside the stadium. After the SEAL members were finished, they went down to the field for a meet-and-greet with the players. An excited Brady walked over to meet them, unaware of the danger that awaited.

“He comes over and he’s like, ‘Yeah!’ not realizing that the dog handler had just unmuzzled the muzzles on one of the most aggressive beasts of a dog that’s ever existed on that team,” Fettes explained. “He lunged at Tom Brady and clamped onto his thigh. I think the reason he clamped onto his thigh is because the handler had the leash and pulled him back because they’re trained to go for necks and vital body parts.”

Fettes explained that if the dog had not been on a leash, things could have ended much worse. Thankfully, Brady escaped from the scary situation fine.

“If no one restrained the dog or called him off, or if there was no handler and it was just a lose, working dog, that would’ve been really bad,” Fettes said. “It turned out to be OK. He was just super tough about it and was like, ‘I’m not going anywhere. Let’s hang out.'”

Tom Brady addresses the time a Navy SEAL dog attacked him

Brady, who retired this offseason after 23 seasons, addressed the dog attack ahead of Super Bowl LII in 2018. Although he said he let on to the SEALs that he was fine, he remembered how painful it felt.

“I was walking out to the middle of the field and there’s helicopters flying and everyone’s lined up,” Brady said. “Guys were kind of excited to see us walk out. So I was close to the guys and didn’t realize there was dogs. Obviously, those weren’t Labradors. Those were tough dogs. I raise my arms up over my head. Right when I raise my arm up, the dog jumped up and I guess was going for my neck.

“The guy grabbed the dog back down and the dog got my thigh on the way down. I was standing there with a bunch of tough guys and they all saw it. They’re like, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m OK.’ But I could feel the cut. But obviously, I couldn’t say anything like, ‘Oh, yeah that hurt’ because I’m with like the toughest guys in the world. So I just sucked it up for like an hour after we said hi to all the guys and so forth.”

Tom Brady explains how he got bit by a dog twice…



…including once on the lip? pic.twitter.com/24J1n3gB0G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 31, 2018

Brady couldn’t ignore the pain for long, however. He called trainer Jim Whalen that evening to get treatment for the bite.

“I said, ‘Hey, Jim. I have a problem.’ He was like, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I just got bit by a dog.’ He was like, ‘You got bit by a dog? What are you talking about?’ I had to come over and get it taken care of. I had a nice little scar on my quad thanks to that night. I learned a very valuable lesson.”