Former NFL, Alabama Star Gets Legendary Ass Chewing from Nick Saban on First Day on Job With Crimson Tide

Former Alabama star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is familiar with the fury of Nick Saban as a player. Tuesday, he experienced it for the first time as a Crimson Tide staffer.

Clinton-Dix retired from the NFL in December and took a job at Alabama’s director of player development. Tuesday was his first day, and he quickly got reacquainted with his old coach.

“1st day on the Job I got a Ass Chewing from Coach Saban,” Clinton-Dix tweeted. “1 down 5 million to go.

1st day on the Job I got a Ass Chewing from Coach Saban. 1 down 5 million to go. #RolltideRoll 😫☺️ — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 21, 2023

Clinton-Dix played three seasons for Nick Saban at Alabama from 2011 to 2013. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to back-to-back BCS national championships in his first two seasons. Clinton-Dix finished his college career with 98 tackles, seven interceptions, 15 passes defended and one forced fumble. He was named a consensus All-American as a senior in 2013.

The talking to he received from Saban wasn’t the first for Clinton-Dix and, as he mentioned, it likely won’t be his last. Thankfully, he knows how the coach works and has already been successful under his approach. He’ll hope it will be the same results as a staff member.

Alabama is coming off of a 11-2 finish this past season. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff, but notched a Sugar Bowl victory against Kansas State. They’ll enter 2023 with their sights set on getting back to the CFP in Clinton-Dix’s first season on staff.

More on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s NFL Career

The Green Bay Packers later selected Clinton-Dix 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first four full seasons of his career with the team, earning second team All-Pro honors in 2016 after recording 80 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defended.

The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to Washington midway through the 2018 season. He also enjoyed one-year stints with the Bears and Raiders.