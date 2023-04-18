Former NFL, Arkansas Player Chris Smith Dead at 31

Chris Smith, a former Arkansas star and one-time draft pick of the Jaguars who played for six other NFL teams, has died. He was only 31.

At the time of his death, Smith, a defensive end, was out of the NFL. But he still was trying to return to the show. His last official game was in March, playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Smith was a former Arkansas Razorback. His death was confirmed by Fox reporter Will Kunkel and his former high school team.

No cause of death has been provided, as yet.

Chris Smith Earned Second-Team All-SEC at Arkansas

The Salisbury Post, Smith’s hometown paper in North Carolina, reported that the defensive end died Monday. The newspaper reported that Smith played for prominent high school program West Rowan, helping lead them to state championships in 2008 and 2009.

At Arkansas, Smith was a second-team All-SEC pick. The Jaguars selected Smith out of Arkansas in 2014. Jacksonville picked him in the fifth round. He also played for Cleveland, Carolina, the Raiders, Baltimore and Houston. In all, he appeared in 72 regular season games.

A heart-breaking tragedy marred Smith’s NFL career. In 2019, he was playing for the Browns. He and girlfriend, Petara Cordero, were driving on a Cleveland high. Smith was driving. A tire blew on the car and sent the vehicle spinning into the median. Neither Smith nor Cordero were injured. But as Cordero got out of vehicle, she was hit and killed by another car.

The two were parents to a young daughter.

Chris Smith’s last stop in the NFL was in Houston in 2021. He was using the XFL as a comeback, in hopes he could sign with an NFL team.