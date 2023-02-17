Former NFL, College Star Arrested on Human Trafficking, Gang Charges

Former NFL linebacker Eric Johnson has been arrested on human trafficking and other gang-related charges, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. Seven other individuals face similar charges, per the report.

Johnson and the other seven individuals face accusations of trafficking four women and one girl. Charges include trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Johnson played in the NFL from 2000-05. He had stops with the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He played college football at the University of Nebraska.

The eight individuals facing charges are allegedly part of the “LOTTO” gang. Attorney General Chris Carr said there was a month-long investigation into the gang.

“Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable,” Carr told FOX 5.

A grand jury indicted all eight on Feb. 8.

Eric Johnson Facing Three Charges

Eric Johnson, 46, faces three charges, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. Those charges include RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Attorney General Chris Carr said the “LOTTO” gang used human trafficking for money to support members and purchase weapons. The indictment found 41 “predicate and overt acts” committed between October 2021 and July 2022.

Johnson spent most of his six-year career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders (2000-03). He spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons (2004) and concluded his career with the Arizona Cardinals (2005).

Prior to his career in the NFL, Johnson played at Nebraska from 1996-99.