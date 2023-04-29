Former Atlanta Falcons defensive back William Moore admits to shooting at a woman’s car while at a Georgia park last week. However, the former NFL player says he acted in self-defense.

Police arrested Moore last Sunday for allegedly opening fire on a woman’s car. She claims that the ex-Falcon was upset after an incident between the woman’s niece and his daughter. The woman’s niece and son were in the back of the vehicle when Moore allegedly started shooting.

But Moore’s attorney, Matthew D. Crosby, released a statement to TMZ Sports. He says the former defensive back acted in self-defense.

“William took his two young children and his dog to the park to play,” Crosby said. “After watching an older and larger female child assault his daughter, he attempted to speak to the lady that was with the girl to address the child’s behavior.

“William parked his car, got out and approached her driver’s side window to talk. She responded by putting her car in reverse and slamming it into William’s car right where his young son was sitting.

“It was not until she pulled forward and was preparing to crash into his car again that he produced his gun. William was terrified that his children would be seriously hurt or killed if he did not act immediately. So, he shot at her car’s tire and away from the occupants, attempting to disable her vehicle and prevent further deadly threats to his children.”

Police arrested Moore and he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. As of Friday, he remained in police custody.

Crosby added that Moore “adamantly denies the charges and looks forward to his day in court to give his side of the story.”

William Moore played seven seasons in the NFL

Moore played in the NFL for seven seasons, all of those with the Falcons. He was a second-round selection out of Missouri in 2009 and concluded his career in the league following the 2015 campaign.

During his seven seasons, Moore accumulated 365 total tackles, intercepted 16 passes, and forced 11 fumbles. In 2012, he earned the lone Pro Bowl appearance of his career in the NFL.

That season, Moore totaled 75 stops, hauled in four interceptions, and forced a pair of fumbles. Atlanta finished the season with a 13-3 record.

Before his career in the NFL, Moore was an All-American defensive back at Missouri. He suited up for the Tigers from 2005-08.