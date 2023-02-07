Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback

Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to start thinking about drafting a new quarterback? Former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum says yes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team should move on from Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys are coming off another disappointing postseason run, falling in the NFC Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott was at the center of a lot of finger pointing among fans, though team owner Jerry Jones still has plenty of faith in his quarterback.

During a recent airing of ESPN’s Get Up, Tannenbaum suggested the Cowboys seriously consider drafting another quarterback. The reason? Depth.

“Here’s how I would approach it from a team-building standpoint,” Tannenbaum said. “I would sign (Prescott) to an extension, that is a stabilizing move because you are in contention.

“But the other thing I would do, I would consider drafting somebody else. … Both things can be true: You can have Dak Prescott and you can look to get another.”

.@realtannenbaum thinks the Cowboys should extend Dak Prescott AND draft another QB.



Agree 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qjKqNhP7I1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2023

Tannenbaum used the 49ers’ success as an example. The Niners opened the year with Trey Lance at quarterback before an injury put Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. Then, late in the year, third-string quarterback Brock Purdy had to take over.

Still, San Francisco earned a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Tannenbaum doesn’t believe Prescott’s days in Dallas are numbered. He just wants to see the Cowboys build more reliable depth at the game’s most important position.

Several Staff Changes Coming for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys may not make any major moves at quarterback this offseason, but they’ve already made a number of changes to the staff. As it pertains to the offense and the QB position, the team cut ties with two coaches.

Dallas and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. The team also cut ties with quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to handle more of the play-calling duties during the 2023 regular season. The goal is for Prescott, and the offense in general, to become more dynamic, especially in the postseason.

There’s a long wait between now and the start of next season, but it’ll be interesting to see if these coaching changes benefit the Cowboys’ offense next fall.